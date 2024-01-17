< Back to All News

Sierra Guest Home Expansion Approved

Posted: Jan. 17, 2024 1:22 PM PST

Despite neighbors’ continued opposition, a variance that allows the expansion of a supportive housing facility in Grass Valley has been approved. The variance allowance, from the City Planning Commission, means Sierra Guest Home, on Glenwood Avenue, can be extended further onto the lot, with the addition of 10 more units, for a total of 27. Meanwhile, one of the nearby residents, Ryan Shuart, still had a number of concerns. That included more traffic on a poorly-maintained one-lane road and drainage impacts…

Without the variance, Hospitality House would, instead, build a two-story building, that would also need an elevator, and expand to 33 units. But in making the motion to approve the variance, Commissioner Liz Coots indicated some of those concerns about the one-story expansion could be addressed…

Commissioner Jason Gross delayed approval of the proposal at the previous meeting, when he thought the expansion coverage looked to be even closer to other homes. A new measurement indicated that was not the case. But he was the only member to vote “no” on the variance…

Sierra Guest Home, which used to be a senior care facility, now provides supportive housing for people over 55 years old, veterans, and the disabled.

