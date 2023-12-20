< Back to All News

Sierra Guest Home Expansion Decision Delayed

Posted: Dec. 20, 2023 1:18 PM PST

Plans for a major expansion of a transitional apartment complex for seniors and veterans seeking more independent living in Grass Valley have temporarily stalled. Hospitality House wants to increase the number of units for Sierra Guest Home, which opened in 2021, on Glenwood Avenue, from 17 to 27. But Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says the City Planning Commission has delayed a decision on their variance request. Hospitality House had recently decided to build a one-story instead of a two-story rear addition, which would exceed the 50-percent lot coverage limit…

Baglietto says they were responding to neighbors’ concerns about a two-story building, which they feel would not be consistent with the look of the area. It also would have required cutting off branches from a tree. But she says that would mean exceeding the lot coverage by 67-percent….

The Planning Commission will likely make a decision on the expansion at its next meeting in January. Sierra Guest Home would also be re-modeled, including the abatement of lead and asbestos.

