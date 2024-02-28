Sierra Guest Home Expansion Gets Final Approval

A controversial expansion of Sierra Guest Home has been given the go-ahead by the Grass Valley City Council. That’s after hearing an appeal of the Planning Commission’s January decision to also give it the green light. That means the facility will increase by 10 bedroom units, to 27. A number of neighbors have had such concerns as more traffic on a poorly-maintained one-lane road and drainage impacts. But the greatest number of comments have been about safety. That included the applicant for the appeal, Wayne Cooley…

Cooley, who was once a hydrologist for the Department of Water Resources, also said the variance violates state environmental laws. But the Council, including Mayor Jan Arbuckle, unanimously denied the appeal…

If the variance had not been approved, Hospitality House would, instead, have built a two-story building that would also need an elevator, and expand to 33 units. Sierra Guest Home used to be a senior care facility and now provides supportive housing for people over 55 years old, including veterans and the disabled.