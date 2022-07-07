Sierra Harvest Farm Tours Fun for All

With the summer moving into high gear, you may be looking for a fun alternative activity to do with the family. And if someone in your family is interested in farming, Sierra Harvest is hosting a series of Farm Tours. Farm Institute Associate, Miriam Limov says the tours provide a fun introduction to smaller scale farming.

This evening from 6:00 to 7:30 the tour is of Brinkman Family Ranching in the south county.

The 90-minute tour includes some active learning.

Sierra Harvest also helps young farmers get started. Limov says Sierra Harvest is working on a Land Match program, matching farmers with land owners.

For more information on the farm tours and other programs Sierra Harvest offers, visit sierraharvest.org.