< Back to All News

Sierra Harvest Farm Tours Fun for All

Posted: Jul. 7, 2022 6:27 AM PDT

With the summer moving into high gear, you may be looking for a fun alternative activity to do with the family. And if someone in your family is interested in farming, Sierra Harvest is hosting a series of Farm Tours. Farm Institute Associate, Miriam Limov says the tours provide a fun introduction to smaller scale farming.

 

This evening from 6:00 to 7:30 the tour is of Brinkman Family Ranching in the south county.

 

The 90-minute tour includes some active learning.

 

Sierra Harvest also helps young farmers get started. Limov says Sierra Harvest is working on a Land Match program, matching farmers with land owners.

 

For more information on the farm tours and other programs Sierra Harvest offers, visit sierraharvest.org.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha