< Back to All News

Sierra Harvest Hosts Food and Farm Conference

Posted: Feb. 6, 2020 12:02 PM PST

It’s an event that is now in its tenth year, and brings people to Nevada County from all over northern California. It’s the Sustainable Food and Farm Conference at Nevada Union High School It’s hosted by Sierra Harvest, and organizer Cathe Fish says it’s really turned into a big deal…

Listen to Cathe Fish 1

The conference begins Friday with a local farm tour, and runs all weekend…

Listen to Cathe Fish 2

The farm tour is sold out, but space at the conference is still available. Fish says between 500 and 600 people are likely to attend. The speaker and workshop schedule, along with ticket information, is available at www. foodandfarmconference.com/

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha