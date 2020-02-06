Sierra Harvest Hosts Food and Farm Conference

It’s an event that is now in its tenth year, and brings people to Nevada County from all over northern California. It’s the Sustainable Food and Farm Conference at Nevada Union High School It’s hosted by Sierra Harvest, and organizer Cathe Fish says it’s really turned into a big deal…

The conference begins Friday with a local farm tour, and runs all weekend…

The farm tour is sold out, but space at the conference is still available. Fish says between 500 and 600 people are likely to attend. The speaker and workshop schedule, along with ticket information, is available at www. foodandfarmconference.com/

