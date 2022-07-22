< Back to All News

Sierra Harvest Land Match Pgm Working Well

Posted: Jul. 21, 2022 5:07 PM PDT

Food prices continue to rise and farmers are also feeling more pressure to provide a reliable supply, especially with urban encroachment. Appearing on “KNCO: Insight” earlier this week, Sierra Harvest Associate Director Rachel Berry said she hopes their Land Match program, mentioned earlier this month, will help address the issue. And she said it appears to be working well for some people, since it was established a couple of years ago…

But Berry indicated that it also takes the right people match as well…

Sierra Harvest is part of Forever Farms, a regional collaboration that protects farmland and builds long-term land security for farmers and ranchers. Their goal is to identify and protect farmland from development and subdivision, and give agricultural entrepreneurs the access they need to invest in and build thriving businesses.

