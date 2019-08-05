Sierra Harvest Wants Food Teachers For a Day

Are you a professional chef or do you just like to cook? Do you also like to work with kids? If the answer is yes to both of those questions, Sierra Harvest would like to talk to you…

You don’t have to teach all three thousand students at the same time, but you’ll be paired up with an area school, and will be asked to conduct four 30-minute sessions with kids ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. Sierra Harvest Engagement Manager Miriam Limov has one example from Williams Ranch school last year…

The idea is to use local produce, and the kids will also get a recipe to take home. Tasting Days takes place during the month of October. If you are able to help, or would like more information, you can contact Limov through sierra-harvest dot-org.

