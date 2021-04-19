< Back to All News

Sierra Nevada Conservancy May Get More Funds

Posted: Apr. 19, 2021 12:28 AM PDT

20-million dollars may soon be available for the implementation of more shovel-ready wildfire prevention projects in the Sierra Nevada this year. That also would help protect the Nevada County foothills. It’s part of a one-billion dollar forest and wildfire resilience funding proposal under consideration by state leaders. Andy Fristensky is the Field Operations and Grants Manager for the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, a state agency. He says projects would focus on fuel treatments…

Fristensky says the grant program would provide an infusion of funding that will help the Conservancy accelerate its long-held goals of environmental, economic, and social well-being, through restoring forest health…

Friistensky says the recent devastating wildfires also have such economic impacts as removing recreational activities that bring in tourism dollars. You can go to the Sierra Conservancy’s website about developing a project application. Eligible projects must seek at least 200-thousand dollars in funding, have completed environmental permitting, and be scheduled for completion no later than January first, 2025.

