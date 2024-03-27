Sierra Nevada Conservancy Observes 20 Years

An impact report has been released from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The group’s headquarters office opened in Auburn. The report says, to date, they’ve received 218-million dollars. And with this funding, they and their partner stewards of the Sierra-Cascade, have implemented 589 projects. Policy and Outreach Division Chief, Brittany Covich, says that includes 70 preservation projects, worth 23-million dollars, in Nevada County…

The Sierra-Cascade is a 27-million acre region encompassing 24 counties, from the Oregon border down to Kern County. That includes more than a-quarter of the state. That provides more than 75-percent of its developed water supply, stores half of its forest carbon, and provides recreational benefits for untold millions of visitors from around the world. Covich says during this period the Conservancy has endured dramatic change, especially in the last five to ten years…

The report says the Conservancy has conserved 84-thousand acres, mostly working landscapes. But it also has many places protected for their biodiversity values alone. That also includes 120 miles of trails, with planning for another 740 miles.