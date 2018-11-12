< Back to All News

Sierra Nevada Memorial Helps Camp Fire

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 12:14 AM PST

When there’s a large North State wildfire, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is also ready to help. Dignity Health Communications Director, William Hodges, says three ambulance were sent to the Camp Fire…

click to listen to William Hodges

Hodges says he’s not sure how long medical help will be needed from the hospital…

click to listen to William Hodges

Hodges says he didn’t know if doctors or nurses have also been on hand. But Nevada County Public Health has sent nurses to assist with shelters. Feather River Medical Center in Paradise has also been damaged and shut down because of the blaze and it’s not clear if it will be able to re-open in the future.

