Sierra Nevada Memorial Prepares For Coronavirus

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital officials say it has the supplies and equipment needed to effectively manage any suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients. Chief Medical Officer Jeff Rosenburg says they’re developing a surge plan for a large influx. But he’s not sure they’ll need to implement it. He says they currently have no state test kits, but Dignity Health does have a reference lab that can provide tests…

Meanwhile, Rosenburg says the hospital has temporarily closed all but three public entrances and added a screening process for those who do enter…

Rosenburg says those who might have coronavirus symptoms are given masks. He says Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has not been inundated, so far, with people who fear they have it. The number of visitors to patient rooms has also been limited.