< Back to All News

Sierra Nevada Memorial Prepares For Coronavirus

Posted: Mar. 12, 2020 5:39 PM PDT

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital officials say it has the supplies and equipment needed to effectively manage any suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients. Chief Medical Officer Jeff Rosenburg says they’re developing a surge plan for a large influx. But he’s not sure they’ll need to implement it. He says they currently have no state test kits, but Dignity Health does have a reference lab that can provide tests…

click to listen to Jeff Rosenburg

Meanwhile, Rosenburg says the hospital has temporarily closed all but three public entrances and added a screening process for those who do enter…

click to listen to Jeff Rosenburg

Rosenburg says those who might have coronavirus symptoms are given masks. He says Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has not been inundated, so far, with people who fear they have it. The number of visitors to patient rooms has also been limited.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha