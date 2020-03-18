Sierra Nevada Memorial Starts Drive-Thru Testing

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has begun drive-through coronavirus testing. Hospital CEO Brian Evans says the first one was Tuesday afternoon, with another one planned for Wednesday from 3 to 6pm. And more will likely be made available in the near future…

click to listen to Brian Evans

But Evans says you first have to get a doctor’s order, based on symptoms that meet a certain criteria…

click to listen to Brian Evans

Evans says it’s a simple swab, which is placed in a test tube and sent to Quest Labs, with results back in about two to three days. He says swabbing had already been available for in-patients but now the goal is to get hundreds of additional ones, to allow more testing for others in the community. Hospital officials say to please not attempt to go to the testing drive-through without a previously set-up appointment. Evans says the current testing hours should allow for about 40 swabs per session. No other drive-through days have been scheduled yet.