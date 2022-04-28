Sierra Poetry Festival Returns To The Stage

The climax of National Poetry Month activities in Nevada County is on Saturday. It’s the return of the Sierra Poetry Festival at Miners Foundry, after two years as a virtual event, due to the pandemic. It’s presented by the County Arts Council. The Council’s Executive Director, as well as Festival Director, is Eliza Tudor. She says this is actually the sixth annual event and they continued to thrive as one of the most successful, and few, live online festivals in the country. And there’ll be some of the most exciting local, national, and international poets and performers…

Tudor says the ongoing popularity of this ancient art form in Nevada County can be traced, in part, to veteran best-selling poet Gary Snyder…

Tudor says perhaps one of the most unique elements of this event is that it highlights poetry in all forms, through music, film, dance, and theatre. There are also workshops. The doors open for the Sierra Poetry Festival at 8:30am Saturday, at Miners Foundry. It concludes at 7:30pm.