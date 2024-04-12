Sierra Poetry Festival This Weekend

The Eighth Annual Sierra Poetry Festival is happening for the second year in a row at the Center for the Arts, on West Main Street, in Grass Valley all day Saturday. The director of the event is Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor. And she says there’s another extraordinary lineup of national and international participants, as well as from the local area. That includes a group known as the Poetry Crashers…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

It starts at 9am, with a 40-minute Keynote presentation at 9:20, with morning readings starting at 10. And that’s followed by the first of two one-hour workshops at 10:55, that includes question and answer sessions. Tudor says the workshops help illustrate and demonstrate the growth and variation of this art form…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

And the varied formats continue in the afternoon. It starts off with Community Voices, at 12:45, with In Conversation at 1:10pm. Then there are afternoon readings for about an hour, starting at 2:10, followed by Poetry in Community at 3:05. After the second one-hour workshop, from 3:50 to 4:50pm, there’s the headline event at 5:30, with award-winning poet Ross Gay. He appears free through the Library’s Nevada County Reads.