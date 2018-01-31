Sierra Roots Eyes Land For Microhousing

It’s one little step forward toward what they call micro-housing for the homeless in Nevada County. One advocacy group has found a piece of land where they can build. Sierra Roots Founder Janice O’Brien says they’ve been looking for a spot for almost a decade, and the land is either too far from town, or no infrastructure, or on a hill. Now, O’Brien says, they’ve found something…

There is one catch of course. It’s privately owned, and the owners, who are from the Bay Area, weren’t really interested in selling at first. O’Brien says they could be persuaded to sell the land, which is in Nevada City, for 800-thousand dollars. Sierra Roots is trying to raise the money, but they also have an idea of how and what to build…

O’Brien says the plan is for about 36 to 40 units, each equipped with a bedroom, bathroom, and a place where residents can lock up their things. She says they’ll also need to have services readily available so that’s its more like a community than just housing. O’Brien made the comments on ‘KNCO Insight’ with Tom Fitzsimmons yesterday.

–gf