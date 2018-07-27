< Back to All News

Sierra Roots Holds Dinner Fundraiser

Jul. 27, 2018

They are an organization that advocates for the homeless, but this is the first time that Sierra Roots has held a major fundraiser…

Sierra Roots President Janice O’Brien says many of the homeless people that Sierra Roots helps will be helping, including serving, cooking, and cleaning up. O’Brien will be presenting something she calls ‘conscious dreaming’…

O’Brien’s dream is to build a community for the homeless, and this hundred-dollar-a-plate dinner in Nevada City is one of the steps toward that goal. (You can call Sierra Roots at 751-3263 to make a reservation).

