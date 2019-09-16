Sierra Roots Looking For Winter Shelter Volunteers

With a little bit of fall weather hitting us a little early, it won’t be too much longer before winter is here. One of the issues that comes with the cold weather is an effort to keep the homeless warm and dry. Sierra Roots co-founder Janice O’Brien is seeking volunteers to staff the extreme weather shelter, but is still trying to find a location for a permanent homeless camp. She says they’ll gladly help out if they know they’re being cared for…



Meanwhile, O’Brien has organized two training sessions next month for extreme weather shelter volunteers. They will be two Saturdays-October 12 and 26 from 10am to 2pm with lunch provided. O’Brien says you may be surprised how fulfilling the work is…

On nights when it’s cold enough, the shelter will either be at the Nevada City Veteran’s Hall, or Seaman’s Lodge. O’Brien says it takes 18 people a night to run the shelter.

