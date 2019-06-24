Sierra Roots Offers to Manage Tent City

She’s been told ‘no’ repeatedly, but she keeps trying. Janice O’Brien of Sierra Roots has been contacting officials from city and county government, trying to find a place where the area’s homeless can camp. O’Brien says the idea of a ‘tent city’ for the homeless has been turned down over and over again…

Nevada County does look to be receiving state funds for a day use center which will be run by Hospitality House, but even with accelerated funding, it’s about two years away from being operational. O’Brien says Sierra Roots could manage such a facility, and it wouldn’t be that expensive…

O’Brien says having a managed tent facility would also make it easier to keep track of homeless people, and would also reduce fire danger. She says she has a couple of ideas for a location, but is willing to work with the cities and the county to find an agreeable location.

–gf