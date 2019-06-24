< Back to All News

Sierra Roots Offers to Manage Tent City

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

She’s been told ‘no’ repeatedly, but she keeps trying. Janice O’Brien of Sierra Roots has been contacting officials from city and county government, trying to find a place where the area’s homeless can camp. O’Brien says the idea of a ‘tent city’ for the homeless has been turned down over and over again…

Nevada County does look to be receiving state funds for a day use center which will be run by Hospitality House, but even with accelerated funding, it’s about two years away from being operational. O’Brien says Sierra Roots could manage such a facility, and it wouldn’t be that expensive…

O’Brien says having a managed tent facility would also make it easier to keep track of homeless people, and would also reduce fire danger. She says she has a couple of ideas for a location, but is willing to work with the cities and the county to find an agreeable location.

