Sierra Roots Opening Cold Weather Shelter

With overnight temperatures turning significantly colder later this weekend, Sierra Roots will be opening its overnight shelter Sunday and Monday nights. That’s from 4:30pm to 7:30am. The Salvation Army’s shelter will not be open.
