Sierra Services For Blind Expands For 40th Anniversary

Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 12:27 AM PDT

Just in time for their 40th anniversary, Sierra Services for the Blind is celebrating a major expansion of its facilities on Searls Avenue in Nevada City. Executive Director Richard Crandall says they’d been in the same building for 35 years…

Crandall says one in three people become “legally blind” by age 80. So, the expansion is critical, considering the large senior population in Nevada County…

Grand Opening festivities are on Thursday, which also includes their first-ever Online Auction. It continues through next Monday, from 7am to 10pm. Sierra Services for the Blind has been self-funded and doesn’t charge for the services of its clients, which is currently at around 150. Crandall says the pandemic has meant the cancellation of in-person fundraising events.

