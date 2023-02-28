Sierra Snowpack Totals Keep Climbing

The third official Sierra snow survey of the season is scheduled for Friday. But the latest numbers from the Department of Water Resources look strong, as you can imagine. The Northern range, as of Tuesday, was at 147-percent of average. A year ago is was only 60-percent. And, even more importantly, the Manager of Snow Surveys and Water Supply, Sean de Guzman, says it projects to be 128-percent of average for the critical April first measurement. That’s the key indicator of the summer water supply…

click to listen to Sean de Guzman

Meanwhile, de Guzman says the Central Sierra now stands at 191-percent of average. And most impressive this season has been the Southern Sierra. It’s now at 224-percent. Those ranges are often lower, but always have the potential to be much higher than the Northern Sierra…

click to listen to Sean de Guzman

And looking at the largest north state reservoirs: Oroville is at 116-percent of average and 72-percent of capacity. It’s 84-percent of average and 60-percent of capacity for Shasta Dam.