Sierra Stages Gets Most Ellys

Posted: Sep. 26, 2019 12:36 AM PDT

A big night on Sunday for Sierra Stages at the recent Elly Awards ceremony. The theatre group, based in Nevada City, received nine awards, the most of any production company in the Sacramento region. It was also the only winning Nevada County group this year. Seven of the awards were for “Hand of God”, including for best overall comedy production. Board member Ken Getz says he was a little surprised, given the unusual format…

click to listen to Ken Getz

The other six awards were for lead actor and actress, director, and makeup, set, and sound design. The other two Ellys went to “James and the Giant Peach”. But Getz says there’s no voting for the awards and it’s not a very competitive process…

click to listen to Ken Getz

It was the 37th annual ceremony, sponsored by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance. 46 theatre groups submitted 147 productions for consideration.

