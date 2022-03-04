Sierra Stages Live Audience Productions Return

For the first time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, a traditional live audience production is being featured by Sierra Stages, starting Friday, March fourth. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is being featured at the Nevada Theatre and is based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed. It follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. And that role goes to local actor Lois Mastin…

click to listen to Lois Mastin

Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Director Sands Hall says it’s good timing for such a production, in light of the recent challenges and strife, including locally…

click to listen to Sands Hall

The book was adapted by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos, known for her role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is running every Friday through Sunday through the end of the month, also with one showing on Thursday, the 24th.