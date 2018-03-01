Sierra Stages Presents ‘A New Brain’

It’s a musical comedy about love, life, and brain disease, and it opens tonight in Nevada City. It’s called ‘A New Brain’. The Sierra Stages production will feature ten performances, and musical director Ken Getz says it’s very funny, but also goes through a series of emotions…

It’s also fast-moving. There are 36 songs in 100 minutes without an intermission. Director Bob Rossman says there isn’t a whole lot of talking by the actors…

The show runs tonight through March 17 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. In addition to tonight, there’s one other Thursday performance, March 15 at 7:30pm at the Nevada Theater.

