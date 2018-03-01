< Back to All News

Sierra Stages Presents ‘A New Brain’

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It’s a musical comedy about love, life, and brain disease, and it opens tonight in Nevada City. It’s called ‘A New Brain’. The Sierra Stages production will feature ten performances, and musical director Ken Getz says it’s very funny, but also goes through a series of emotions…

Listen to Ken Getz 1

It’s also fast-moving. There are 36 songs in 100 minutes without an intermission. Director Bob Rossman says there isn’t a whole lot of talking by the actors…

Listen to Bob Rossman 1

The show runs tonight through March 17 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. In addition to tonight, there’s one other Thursday performance, March 15 at 7:30pm at the Nevada Theater.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha