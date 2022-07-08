Sierra Storytelling Festival Returns

Another event cancelled by COVID the last two years is returning this weekend. It’s the 35th Annual Sierra Storytelling Festival at the amphitheatre behind the 145-year-old North Columbia Schoolhouse. And it comes back with a reduced two-day format. It’s happening Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. Organizer Samantha Hinrichs says the festival has always been a champion of culture. And the six storytellers featured this year are continuing that diversity. And they’re not necessarily authors, with mostly unscripted one-hour performances…

click to listen to Samantha Hinrichs

The festival is featuring seven storytellers this year. Angela Lloyd and Antonio Sacre are coming back. And attendees will also be introduced to Michael McCarty, Linda Yemoto, and Alicia Retes. Hinrichs says Obo Martin will be the special guest. And Caleb Dardick, who is now Nevada County’s Assistant CEO, will also be on hand, tomorrow morning. He’s also an author and will provide tales about his growing up on the Ridge….

click to listen to Samantha Hinrichs

Hinrichs says there’s also a brand new fireproof stage this year. And, as always, plenty of food and drink vendors. For tickets and schedules, go to the website of the Sierra Storytelling Festival.