Sierra Storytelling Festival This Weekend

Storytellers are masters of many arts. And you can see that on display again this weekend during the 36th annual Sierra Storytelling Festival. That’s at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, on Tyler Foote Road, from one to 10pm Friday and 9:30am to 10pm on Saturday. Organizer Samantha Hinrichs says one of the highlights today is the Children’s Concert with Bill Harley, which starts at 4pm. He’s from Massachusetts and tours the country…

click to listen to Samantha Hinrichs

And this year, Hinrichs says they have a rather different guest storyteller. That’s Larry Maurice, an historian, horse wrangler,, and cowboy poet. There are a total of six featured tellers. And it’s never a reading, but more like a performance of their own works…

click to listen to Samantha Hinrichs

And this year’s local spotlight, Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10am, is Shelley Covert, with the Nisenan Tribe, with indigenous stories that include from her grandparents. To get more information on schedules and ticket price options, go to the Sierra Storytelling Festival website.