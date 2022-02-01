< Back to All News

Signature Gathering Beginning For Recall Effort

Posted: Jan. 31, 2022 5:32 PM PST

Supporters of recalling the entire Nevada County Board of Supervisors this year now have the official go-ahead to gather signatures. Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says it was more a question of when petitions would be approved than if they would be approved…

Proponents now have 120 days to circulate the petitions, making the deadline to turn them back into the Clerk-Recorder’s Office no later than May 31st. That means it’s unlikely a vote could be consolidated with the June elections, that is if enough signatures are validated. Adona estimates 28-hundred to 32-hundred for each of the five supervisorial districts. That would leave either the November elections or a special election. It’s also possible for recall votes for fewer than all five members of the Board. Meanwhile, Adona says the Clerk-Recorder’s Office remains closed to walk-in services, since a disputed altercation between a recall supporter and an election worker on January 20th. There is still no timeline for reopening…

Adona says the closure has been very disruptive for such services as weddings, birth certificates, and elections questions.

