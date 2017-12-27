< Back to All News

Simply Country Owner Reaches Plea Agreement

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 3:06 PM PST

The owner of a Rough and Ready business has pleaded “no contest” to a reduced charge. The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office says Nick Chittock, who owns Simply Country Feed Store, has agreed to plea to one misdemeanor charge of failing to provide adequate care of animals, mostly poultry birds. In November, dozens of dead birds and hundreds of distressed birds, were found at the store, including chickens, geese, and turkeys. The D-A’s office had initially filed a felony charge of animal cruelty. But, in a news release, District Attorney Cliff Newell says, quote, “the negotiated resolution came after Chittock engaged a commercial poultry expert and agreed to provide a remediation plan to bring Simply Country up to acceptable standards for raising, keeping, and selling poultlry”, unquote. Chittock will also pay a fine and be on probation for 12 months. During that time, Nevada County Animal Control Officers will have access to his business to confirm the level of care is up to standard.

