Singer Gets Women of Persistence Award

Posted: Apr. 13, 2022 12:41 AM PDT

For her 27 years of helping young people in Nevada County, Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer has received the Women of Persistence Award. The annual award comes from the Women’s Caucus of the League of California Cities. It celebrates women who have persisted in their efforts for equality, change, growth, and improvement in their communities…

Singer co-founded the Friendship Club in 1995. It’s helped more than a-thousand girls and young women. She was named Executive Director in 2004. Then there was the merger with NEO, a local youth center, in the summer of 2020, which serves hundreds every year. And that resulted in the new name, Bright Futures for Youth…

Singer says she’s also looking forward to NEO moving into a rennovated new space in the next several months. After school programs and summer camps have evolved, to also include special events, skills-training classes, social, and support services.

