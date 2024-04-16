Single-Use Container Ordinance For Nevada City?

At their recent meeting, the Nevada City City Council took steps toward eventually becoming a “disposable-free” town. City Manager Sean Grayson laid out the process and components regarding adopting a single-use foodware reduction ordinance, modeled after the town of Truckee’s. That includes banning the sale or distribution of styrofoam containers. Also, banning single-use bags for prepared food vendors. He said Truckee’s ordinance applies to virtually any food service establishment…

Grayson also mentioned that the Chamber Board supported such an ordinance last month. And he said many restaurants are already leading the way. City Councilmember Doug Fleming also liked that this would be aligned with the strategic initiative for reducing degradation of the environment…

According to Californians Against Waste, 12 of the 58 counties and 25-percent of incorporated cities already limit single-use foodware and ban styrofoam containers. The next steps include working more with impacted businesses before the first reading of the ordinance, which would likely be in late May or early June.