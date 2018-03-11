Sinkhole Tree Donation

Turning a negative into a positive as the community helps transition the sinkhole off Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. The 100 foot deep hole in the former Liberty Motors auto dealer lot caused from a culvert failure during heavy rains in 2017. City Manager Tim Kiser says local Rotary Clubs donated the trees and directed the planting.

The tree planting another step towards developing the site as a city asset.

The current property owner is Tripp’s Auto Body Shop.