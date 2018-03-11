< Back to All News

Sinkhole Tree Donation

Posted: Mar. 11, 2018 2:13 PM PDT

Turning a negative into a positive as the community helps transition the sinkhole off Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. The 100 foot deep hole in the former Liberty Motors auto dealer lot caused from a culvert failure during heavy rains in 2017. City Manager Tim Kiser says local Rotary Clubs donated the trees and directed the planting.

Listen to City Manager, Tim Kiser

The tree planting another step towards developing the site as a city asset.

Tim Kiser

The current property owner is Tripp’s Auto Body Shop.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha