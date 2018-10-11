It’s a tradition that’s almost a decade old. Twin Cities Church is holding their Sisters Closet Clothing Swap this weekend. Nancy Martin has been part of the event since its inception in 2010, and says its done in two parts…

That’s where women can come and “shop”. They actually get to pick out what they want and need for free. Melinda Dudley is also an organizer, and says women will get there early to do their shopping…

The clothes and accessories are for women only. Again, donating is tomorrow (Friday), and shopping is on Saturday. Twin Cities Church is at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley.

