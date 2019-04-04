< Back to All News

Sisters Closet at Twin Cities Church This Weekend

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s become a tradition for many appreciative women in Nevada County. This weekend, Twin Cities Church is holding their semi-annual free clothing event known as ‘Sisters Closet’. Nancy Martin is one of the organizers…

Listen to Nancy Martin

Friday is donation day. Clothing will be accepted from 10am to 6pm. Gently uised clothing is requested in addition to accessory items. Saturday is shopping day from 9am to noon, but women start lining up early. Co-organizer Melinda Dudley says the clothing can be anything from casual to fancy…

Listen to Melinda Dudley

It is free and you don’t have to donate to shop, and there are no income requirements. Twin Cities Church is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha