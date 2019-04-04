Sisters Closet at Twin Cities Church This Weekend

It’s become a tradition for many appreciative women in Nevada County. This weekend, Twin Cities Church is holding their semi-annual free clothing event known as ‘Sisters Closet’. Nancy Martin is one of the organizers…

Friday is donation day. Clothing will be accepted from 10am to 6pm. Gently uised clothing is requested in addition to accessory items. Saturday is shopping day from 9am to noon, but women start lining up early. Co-organizer Melinda Dudley says the clothing can be anything from casual to fancy…

It is free and you don’t have to donate to shop, and there are no income requirements. Twin Cities Church is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

