Site Found for New Senior Center

Posted: Jun. 10, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

Western Nevada County has been without a senior center for more than a decade, but that is about to change…

Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti says the 47-hundred square foot facility on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley has plenty of kitchen space for them to operate the Meals on Wheels program, and to feed other seniors who are food insecure. Financial details still are not final, but Marroletti says they are getting a loan through the U-S Department of Agriculture…

Marroletti says they hope to close escrow in the next couple of months, and then do some construction, and open before the end of the year. The organization has also just officially changed its name from Gold County Community Services to Gold Country Senior Services, effective immediately.

