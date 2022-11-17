< Back to All News

Six Drug Arrests Linked To Brunswick Commons

Posted: Nov. 16, 2022 5:27 PM PST

Six drug-related arrests are linked to an affordable housing complex in Grass Valley that opened in August. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says officers contacted 54-year-old Rick Horton who was renting one of the apartments at Brunswick Commons on Old Tunnel Road. Also inside were 54-year-old Raquel Erb, 35-year-old Zachary Whitaker, and 31-year-old Sara Soward. A search was conducted…

Horton was also charged with operating or maintaining a drug house. Shortly after that, Bates says 42-year-old Edward Deanbattiste showed up and was also taken into custody. There were also two warrants out for his arrest, one from Southern California and the other from out-of-state. And that led officers to Deanbattiste’s vehicle in the Safeway Parking lot, where they found 36-year-old Cody Elwell passed out on a controlled substance in the driver’s seat. Bates says seven one-gram packages of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, along with a replica handgun…

Brunswick Commons targets homeless and formerly homeless people, also including those with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities.

