Six Elly Awards For Nevada Co Theatre Groups

It’s six Elly Awards this year for Nevada County theatrical productions. And Quest Theaterworks in Grass Valley got five of the six. Three of the five were for the dramatic production “Snake in the Grass”, including Lead Actress for Lois Ewing…

“Snake in the Grass” also received Ellys for director Scott Ewing, who is Lois’ husband, as well as for best overall dramatic production. Lois says she was the psychotic younger sister of two sisters. She had stayed home to take care of her aging parents, while her older sister

It was Lois’ third Elly. Another Quest Theaterworks production, “The 39 Steps”, got two Ellys in the comedy category. One was for Director Danny McCammon, the other for Supporting Actress Tinley Ireland. Also, Sue LeGate Halford received another Elly. This year it was for Lead Actress, in the LeGacy Presents comedic production of “Broadway Bound”. The Elly Awards come from the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance. They were announced at a ceremony in Sacramento Sunday night.