Six Injured Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Nevada City

Posted: Aug. 31, 2020 11:38 AM PDT

Six injuries, one serious, after a multi-vehicle collision on the Golden Center Freeway near Nevada City over the past weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened around noon on Saturday, just east of Broad Street. He says the driver at fault was 84-year-old Thomas Montgomery, of Willits….

Steele says that caused a chain-reaction-style crash of three other vehicles, driven by 30-year-old Gary Viverito of Oroville, 58-year-old Willie Jones of Thornton, and 20-year-old Nisanan Masker of North San Juan…

Steele says Jones’ 57-year-old wife, Linda, had to be flown to the hospital with major injuries. The other five injuries were considered minor. The accident closed both eastbound lanes of the freeway in that area for a while, resulting in signficant backups and detours.

