< Back to All News

Six of Seven Congressional Candidates Faceoff

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 5:43 AM PDT

Another packed house at a League of Women’s Voters Forum at the Rood Center.

Six of seven candidates for the US Representative District 1 of California took the opportunity to answer questions from a media panel as well as fielding questions from the overflow audience. Event organizer Janice Bedayn was pleased with the turnout as well as the candidates responses.

Listen to Jessica Bedayn

Gregory Cheadle, Lewis Elbinger, Audrey Denny, Jessica Holcombe, David Peterson, and Marty Walters were the six candidates present .Questions addressed a range of issues including the Second Amendment, Campaign Finance Reform, how to bring people together, along with a number others. Because of the large number of candidates, only nine questions could be addressed in the two hour time period. Moderator Steven Munkelt was impressed with the group of four Democrats, one Republican, and one Green Party member.

Listen to Stephen Munkelt

Overall Munkelt felt that the event was encouraging for everyone.

Listen to Stephen Munkelt

The next League of Women Voters’ Forum- focusing on the County Supervisors for District 3 and 4- is next Thursday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha