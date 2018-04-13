Six of Seven Congressional Candidates Faceoff

Another packed house at a League of Women’s Voters Forum at the Rood Center.

Six of seven candidates for the US Representative District 1 of California took the opportunity to answer questions from a media panel as well as fielding questions from the overflow audience. Event organizer Janice Bedayn was pleased with the turnout as well as the candidates responses.

Gregory Cheadle, Lewis Elbinger, Audrey Denny, Jessica Holcombe, David Peterson, and Marty Walters were the six candidates present .Questions addressed a range of issues including the Second Amendment, Campaign Finance Reform, how to bring people together, along with a number others. Because of the large number of candidates, only nine questions could be addressed in the two hour time period. Moderator Steven Munkelt was impressed with the group of four Democrats, one Republican, and one Green Party member.

Overall Munkelt felt that the event was encouraging for everyone.

The next League of Women Voters’ Forum- focusing on the County Supervisors for District 3 and 4- is next Thursday.