Skateboard Park Changes Ahead In Grass Valley

As Nevada City moves forward with plans for its first skateboard park, changes are ahead for the aging Condon Park facility in Grass Valley. At its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council approved a Design Build contract worth one-and-a-half million dollars. But City Engineer Bjorn Jones told the Council that more study is needed before it’s determined whether to replace the existing skateboard park or rehabilitate the existing facility, which would include an expanded area, with new features and other amenities…

One proposal includes expanding the existing facility by about five-thousand square feet. The other proposal would be complete demolition and replacing it with a 15 to 20-thousand square foot facility. The Council also approved funding the project with State Proposition 64 funding…

Proposition 64 is intended to prevent drug abuse, through healthier activities and education. Last fall, the Nevada City City Council approved a compromise plan for a one-million dollar new skateboard park, also with Prop 64 money, instead of using the funding for an artificial turf field at Seven Hills Middle School. Due to rising construction costs, there was no longer enough grant money to cover the cost of that project.