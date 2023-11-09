Skateboard Park Closer To Reality In Nevada City

Plans for a skateboard park for Nevada City are moving forward. After a lengthy hearing, the City Council approved a compromise plan for a one-million dollar state grant at its Wednesday night meeting. All of the funding was originally designated for an artificial turf field at Seven Hills Middle School. But with rising construction costs, the grant can no longer cover it. So the city’s Parks Committee proposed shifting to a skateboard park near the school on donated land. City Councilman, and Committee member, Doug Fleming praised City Manager Sean Grayson for coming up with the proposal…

School District Superintendent John Baggett had opposed the Committee’s funding shift and wanted to maintain the original plan for the artificial turf field. When he worked for the Grass Valley District, he was part of talks with the city that resulted in the installation of such a field…

Robert Trent is the parent of teen skateboarders…

Meanwhile, City Manager Sean Grayson also stated that there are still insufficient funds for both projects. But he said the district proposes to include more money toward the combined projects next year, with the potential for additional funds in the next three years.