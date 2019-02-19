Skiers Stranded In Frigid Conditions Hoisted Out

Two female skiers and their dog are safe, after being stranded in single-digit temperatures in a mountain area of El Dorado County over President’s Day weekend. CHP Officer Dan Lewis, who was the pilot of the helicopter that assisted in the rescue, says he was unable to fly over the area until Monday morning, nearly two days since the women had gone missing, Saturday afternoon. Ski tracks were soon after spotted…

click to listen to Officer Lewis

But Lewis says there was no place to land the helicopter, so the women and the dog had to be hoisted off the mountain, about four miles from the Peddler Hill area…

click to listen to Officer Lewis

The condition of the women, who are from the Bay Area, is not known at this time. Their names also were not available.