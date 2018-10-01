< Back to All News

Slack Drops Out Of GV City Council Race

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 11:42 AM PDT

A little over a month before the November elections, a Grass Valley City Council candidate says he has to drop out. In brief comments, Steven Slack cites family reasons…

So, Slack says, he has moved outside the city limits to take care of ranch property the family owns…

When announcing his candidacy, Slack said he’s a substitute critical care doctor who sometimes has to travel to other locations in the state. He supported the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries in Grass Valley, which currently bans dispensaries. Other issues of concern included finding more effective and creative ways to improve economic and housing development. He also wanted to enhance coordination of public safety agencies during emergencies. With Slack dropping out, there are now three candidates for the two open seats on the Council: incumbent Ben Aguilar, Bob Branstrom, and Hillary Hodge. Hodge made an unsuccessful bid, in the June Primary, to unseat Dan Miller on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

