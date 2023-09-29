Slight Change To Hwy 20 Closure Schedule

With the weather uncertainty over the weekend greatly limiting paving work, the Highway 20 closure schedule has been slightly modified. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says the Lowell Hill segment closure has been extended an extra day, or until seven Monday evening…

Seven this evening is also when the closure is switched over to the White Cloud segment. But Linder says it’s still expected to re-open, as scheduled, by Friday at noon. The closures were necessary, to help ensure that the Omega Curves Project can be completed before the rainy season, later in the fall, after three construction seasons…

One-way traffic controls are in effect from 6am to 8pm Monday through Saturday. In the meantime, motorists still need to use Highways 174 as the main detour route. It’s Highway 49 for big rigs. But Linder says a lot of large trucks are still being seen on 174, with many drivers apparently going by their GPS devices that recommend that route, despite signage to the contrary.