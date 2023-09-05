Slight Increase In Maximum Enforcement Numbers

A slight uptick in numbers during the Labor Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period on Western Nevada County roads and highways, compared to last year, but nothing dramatic. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were only three DUI arrests. There were a total of 10 accidents and only one linked to driving under the influence…

Bice says the wet weather for the early part of the holiday weekend was a likely factor for the slight increase in collisions. But he says that also kept traffic volume down. 59 tickets were issued…

The Maximum Enforcement Period started last Friday evening at 6 and ended just before midnight on Labor Day on Monday.