Slight Rise In Nevada County Jobless Rate

Posted: Nov. 21, 2022 12:03 AM PST

After dropping slightly in September, Nevada County’s jobless rate was up a bit in October. At two-point-nine percent, that was just a two-tenths-of-a-point rise from September. Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says most sectors showed little or no change, including Leisure and Hospitality…

Alejo also notes that the county has fully recovered all the jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic. 74-hundred-10 were lost from February to April of 2020. But by October of this year, 74-hundred-70 were regained. However, Alejo says Leisure and Hospitality is still an exception…

Retail Trade lost 40 jobs from September to October but has 50 more jobs, compared to a year ago. Construction jobs showed a 30-job monthly gain. Meanwhhile, the jobless rate was about a-point-and-a-half lower than a year ago and the 13th-lowest among the state’s 58 counties.

