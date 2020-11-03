< Back to All News

Slogan Contest Still Happening For Fair

Posted: Nov. 3, 2020 12:14 AM PST

Despite continued uncertainty about when large gatherings will be allowed, officials at the Nevada County Fair have begun their slogan contest, like they normally do this time of year, for what’s hoped will be the return of the Fair in 2021 next August…

Deputy Fair Manager Wendy Oaks says you can mail your entry through the postal service. But you’re encouraged to visit their website at Nevada County Fair dot-com. Submissions must be five words or less and trademarked slogans are not considered. As always, it’s open to county residents only. Oaks says response has already been strong, and it’s not just prestige for having the best slogan….

No phone entries will be accepted. The deadline is November 27th. Each year, the slogan appears on advertisements, posters, banners, and social media. It’s also used to inspire special contests, exhibit categories, and decorations for the Fair.

