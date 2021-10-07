< Back to All News

Slower But Still High COVID Case Rate

Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 6:23 AM PDT

The COVID case rate in Nevada County is continuing to go down, yet still much more slowly than the rest of the state. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says the weekly case count is down over 60 percent from early September.

 

However, the daily case rate and positivity rate is still way above where we were a year ago, and trailing a majority of other counties.

 

The dominant strain continues to be the Delta Variant and eighty percent of cases are from unvaccinated people.

