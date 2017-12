A small fire, but a scare over the weekend, when an apparent debris burn got out of control east of Nevada City near Whitecloud Campground. That happened around 6:30 Saturday night, and the fire quickly grew to two acres, but was fully contained about three hours later. Named the ‘Buckeye Fire’, over 60 personnel were needed to surround the flames. No structures were threatened, and Highway 20 remained open.

–gf