Small Business Saturday Means Shop Local

Posted: Nov. 29, 2019 1:30 PM PST

Cornish Christmas and Black Friday signify the opening of the holiday season in Nevada County, but local businesses also want visitors to take advantage of Small Business Saturday. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Marshall, says businesses are still trying to recover from losses during the PG and E Power Shutoffs.

Marshall says Saturday is a great opportunity to take advantage of local offerings.

Businesses in Nevada City and Penn Valley will aslo be offering Small Business Saturday deals trying to attract vistors in order to make up for lost revenue becasue of power outages.

