Small Fire Near Grass Valley Burns Five Acres

A small grass fire near Grass Valley was extinguished quickly, but it did attract a major response. Shortly after four o’clock yesterday afternoon, a full wildland dispatch was on order for a vegetation fire on Dove Road west of McCourtney Road. Air Attack also responded. By approximately 4:40, the fire had grown to about five acres. Ten minutes later, forward progress of the Dove Fire had been halted. Mop-up operations began around 5:20, and the aircraft were released.